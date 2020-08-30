Ann Richardson of Burlington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was 91.Her life's greatest role was being a mom and now her beautiful spirit is at peace.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward J. Richardson Sr., and daughter, Rosemarie, and is survived by her children, Barbara Cann of Hainesport, Timothy Richardson (Pamela) of Southampton, Edward Richardson Jr. of Burlington, Viola Ward of Burlington, Tom Richardson (Suzie) of Indiana, John Richardson (Kelly) of Shamong, and Rhea Richardson of Burlington. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a walkthrough visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral services and burial in Cooperstown Cemetery will be held privately. Face coverings must be worn and all social distance guidelines must be followed.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's name may be made to Samaritan, 3906 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly