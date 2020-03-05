Home

Anna Boheim of Palmyra, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was 80.

She was the loving wife of the late Frederick Boheim Sr. for almost 60 years, dear mother of Frederick Boheim Jr. (Kelly), Cynthia Deutsch and Cecelia Boheim, loving grandmother of Anna (Brandon), Sabrina, Olivia, Isabella, Nathan and Ava, and great grandmother of Scarlett and Peyton.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Sacred Heart Church of Riverton. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , or the , lung.org.

To share your favorite memories of Anna, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
