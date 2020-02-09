|
Anna C. Lore, most recently residing at the Virtua Rehab Center in Lumberton, where she passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was 91.
She lived her life for her family and her home. If you were a friend and loved her, she loved you like family. Even though she has left us, we will forever love and miss her; that beautiful smile, her love for dancing and her love of life.
Anna was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Merritt, her son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Kathy Lore, great granddaughter, Mya Blair, and sons-in-law, Jerry Simpkins and Ed Adams. Anna was the last survivor of the Joseph and Josephine Matarese family.
Anna is survived by her children, Sharon and Jack Sarge of Hainesport, Cookie Simpkins of Mount Laurel, Yvonne Adams of Browns Mills, Cathy and Bob Neff of Eastampton, and Roger and Barbara Hirschlein of Southampton; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Her many nieces and nephews share in their loss.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly. Interment will follow Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in memory of Anna to either Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, .
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020