Dance as if no one is watching,
love as if you've never been hurt,
sing as though no one can hear you…
Live as it's heaven on earth.
Anna E. "Nanny" (McFadden) Brewer filled her days with a lilt of Irish laughter. She was fun loving, charismatic and engaging. Sweet and simple, good and true. She was your friend whatever you do. Over the years "Nan" had braved many storms but she held her faith dear and weathered them well. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2019, after 93 years, she was peacefully called to the Lord.
Anna was one of the three famous McFadden girls born during early summer 1926 in Mount Holly. She had been a lifetime area resident and a lifelong active parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Burlington, where she had been a part of the Rosary. Time spent laughing is time spent with God.
Anna had made memories with her family, over a few generations, spending summers at their home in Seaside Park. Nan had no grass under her feet. She tested the luck of the Irish at the casinos in Vegas and Atlantic City and enjoyed spending time with her quilting club, shopping, working out and swimming at the YMCA in Burlington, where she was affectionately adored as "the matriarch." She also was a member of The Women of Joy.
Anna made her career as a secretary in the guidance office at Burlington Township High School. At home, in her little patch of heaven, she spent time in her yard and garden, quilting, knitting and cross stitching.
Mrs. Brewer was the widow of the late Clarence Lewis Brewer.
She was the mother of JoAnn O'Reilly, her husband, Charles O'Reilly and her late first husband, Francis Zakszewski, the late Mary Ellen Brewer, and the late Lewis Brewer. "Nanny" was the proud grandmother of Lori Zaksewski, Elizabeth and her husband, Greg Weiss, and great grandmother of Cooper Symon, Katelyn, Bradley and Rose Weiss. She was the sister of Marie Lewis and the late Laura Costello. "Nan" is also survived and will be sadly missed by her extended O'Reilly family: daughters, their husbands and six grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The liturgy for the dead is an Easter liturgy. It finds all its meaning in the resurrection. Because Jesus was raised from the dead, we too, shall be raised high.
Relatives and friends are invited to join us where the angels sing and celebrate Nan's life in devotion to her faith at 10 a.m. Monday morning, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Paul's Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Acacia Hospice, www.acaciahospice.org, The Masonic Village, www.masonicmj.org, both at 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016, or the Bayada Foundation, www.bayada.com, 1934 Rt. 541, Suite A, Westampton, NJ 08060.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 5, 2019