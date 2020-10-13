Anna E. Freck of Burlington Township passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Samaritan Inpatient Center in Mount Holly. She was 86.Born in Mount Holly, Anna was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the Providence Presbyterian Church in Florence for over 65 years. Anna enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary (Farmer) Clark, three brothers, three sisters, and her husband, Grover Freck.She is survived by her children, Cindy Truitt, Scott Freck, Chris Freck (Marita) and Cooper Freck (Linda), her grandchildren, Andrew Freck and Kristy Reichner (Fred), and great grandchildren, Alex and Trevor Reichner. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Max and Peggy Clark, sisters-in-law, Katherine Clark and Sandra Jansen, as well as several nieces and nephews.A graveside service for Anna will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Cedar Lane, Florence.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Providence Presbyterian Church, 2087 Old York Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016, would be appreciated by her family.Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.Page Funeral Home,Burlington