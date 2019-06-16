|
|
Anna E. (Balash) Mushinski, age 96 years, of Marlton, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees, N.J.
She was a native of New York City. After graduating from high school she relocated with her parents to Shady Rest, Rancocas Heights where she met her late husband, Henry J. Mushinski.
Anna was the former owner operator of the Country House, S. Pemberton Road, Pemberton for over 30 years and then retired to Leisure Town and then moved to Brightview, Mount Laurel in 2012.
She was a Charter member of the Soroptomist International and a member of the Mount Holly Chapter of Deborah. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Mount Holly.
Anna's greatest enjoyment was being surrounded by her family and friends and pleasuring everyone with her good food. She especially liked spending quality time with her grandchildren and sharing her ancestry and old family treasured recipes.
She was the wife of the late Henry J. Mushinski who passed away in 1969.
Beloved mother of Stephen J. Mushinski and wife, Liz Matt, of Cape May, Barbara A. Palm of Groton, Conn., Michael P. Mushinski and wife, Peggy, of Marlton and Maria M. Moore and husband, Kyle, of Acushnet, Mass.; dear sister of Margaret Shaw of Florida and Elizabeth Wargo of Florence; and grandmother of Lesley Ann Palm, Robert Henry (Hank) Mushinski and wife, Isabel, Krysten M. Moore and Kristopher M. Moore.
Relatives and friends of Annie's family are invited to her viewing and visitation 8:30 to 10:15 a.m Tuesday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, at Sacred Heart Church, High St., Mount Holly. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.,
Pemberton Borough
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on June 16, 2019