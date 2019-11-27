Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
211 E. Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064
(610) 759-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Bauman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna F. Bauman


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna F. Bauman Obituary
Anna F. "Ann" Bauman of Bear, Del., formerly of Forks Township, Pa., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Moravian Hall Square Retirement Community in Nazareth, Pa. She was 98.

Born Feb. 16, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Minnie (Burley) Jacoby. She was the wife of the late Harrison M. Bauman Sr.

She is survived by her son, Harrison Jr. and wife, Donna; daughters, Sandra, wife of Richard, and Deborah; granddaughters, Lori, Becki, Patti, Allison, and Julie; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Dawson, Evan, Caroline, Damon, Oliver, Sydney, and Tyson.

She was preceded in death by her four sisters and one brother.

Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to the Fork U.C.C. Church memorial fund c/o the Bartholomew- Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064.

For complete obituary and condolence offerings, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, Nazareth, Pa.

www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -