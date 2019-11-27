|
|
Anna F. "Ann" Bauman of Bear, Del., formerly of Forks Township, Pa., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Moravian Hall Square Retirement Community in Nazareth, Pa. She was 98.
Born Feb. 16, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Minnie (Burley) Jacoby. She was the wife of the late Harrison M. Bauman Sr.
She is survived by her son, Harrison Jr. and wife, Donna; daughters, Sandra, wife of Richard, and Deborah; granddaughters, Lori, Becki, Patti, Allison, and Julie; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Dawson, Evan, Caroline, Damon, Oliver, Sydney, and Tyson.
She was preceded in death by her four sisters and one brother.
Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made to the Fork U.C.C. Church memorial fund c/o the Bartholomew- Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 27, 2019