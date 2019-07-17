|
Anna H. (Villari) Catanzariti entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was 93.
Born and raised in Palmyra, Anna moved to Cinnaminson in 1959 where she lived until her passing. She graduated from Palmyra High School and was a member of the Palmyra Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary for over 69 years. In 2016, Anna was honored for her continued service as an auxiliary member by the U.S. House of Representatives, the State of N.J. along with a proclamation from Palmyra, N.J.
In addition to her love for life, people and sense of humor, Anna loved going to the casinos with friends and family! Even at 93 Anna still enjoyed playing cards and watching her old-time movies with her older sister, Mary.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Nickolas.
She is survived by her son, Nickolas W. (Gail Porter), and her daughter, Patricia (Carole). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Christy Graham (Scott), Nickolas P., and Gina P.; a great- grandchild, Kellan; her sister, Mary Altopiedi; brother, John Villari; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing for Anna will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden Ave., Riverton, N.J. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 17, 2019