Anna I. (Kotch) Jones of Burlington Township passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, with her granddaughter at her side in Cooper University Hospital. She was 83.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. "Dick" Jones; her parents, Michael and Helen Kotch, and her sister, Irene (Gates).
Anna loved her children, Richard M. (Terry), Deidra Gakeler (Edmond), Jeanne Carr (Alan), and Harry, but especially adored her grandchildren, David, Justine, Samantha, Zachary, Ryan, Kellianne, and Jesse, as well as her great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Rita (Cronin) of Florence.
Anna was born in Nanticoke, Pa., and moved to Roebling, as a child. She worked for Bell Telephone, and Shop Rite in Willingboro, as well as several secretarial jobs.
She was a bingo enthusiast and enjoyed bowling. She so loved her family and friends, and will be remembered for sharing her self-made creations, and creative letters.
Due to the current conditions, a celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
Pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020