Anna L. Terry of Tabernacle, N.J. died Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 89.The wife of the late Joseph H. Terry Sr., Anna is survived by her son, Joseph H. Terry Jr.; her grandchildren, Joseph R. Terry and Ashley Marie Terry; her great granddaughter, Isabella Terry; and her sisters, Deloris Harris, Jean Gryier and Barbara Kurilko.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard, John, and Victor Schafer.Funeral services will be held privately.Condolences can be sent at the funeral home's web site below.