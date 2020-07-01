Anna L. Terry
Anna L. Terry of Tabernacle, N.J. died Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 89.

The wife of the late Joseph H. Terry Sr., Anna is survived by her son, Joseph H. Terry Jr.; her grandchildren, Joseph R. Terry and Ashley Marie Terry; her great granddaughter, Isabella Terry; and her sisters, Deloris Harris, Jean Gryier and Barbara Kurilko.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard, John, and Victor Schafer.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Condolences can be sent at the funeral home's web site below.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
