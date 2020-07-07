On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Anna Maria Jones, a loving mother of five, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and laughter of her family. She was 92.Born Dec. 6, 1927 in Karlsbad, Czechoslovakia, Anna was the oldest of three children. Due to political unrest and the Russian invasion, Anna's mother arranged for her escape when it was discovered that she was to be sent to a work camp. Alone and 17 years old, Anna crossed the border into Germany on the morning of her 18th birthday. Her mother and two brothers, Water and Werner, would follow one year later.Anna eventually settled in Nuremberg, where she met and married Johnnie B. Jones, who was serving in the U.S. Army. They became the parents of Werner, Doris, Lillie, George, Johnnie and Monika.Anna was affectionately called Annie B. by her children, and Oma to her grands and the many other young people she welcomed into her house.As a military wife, Anna moved several times, which included stints in Germany. In 1967, when her husband left for Vietnam, Anna drove from Fort Riley, Kansas to New Jersey with her five children, settling in Westampton where she lived until her passing.Always independent and never afraid to speak up, Anna loved her family and took excellent care of them. She was a devoted wife and mother who was fiercely protective of her family. Anna and Johnnie B. created a home that was happy, comfortable and favored by many. They taught their children the importance of family and there was always room for anyone who needed a sense of family as well.Besides being around her family, Anna enjoyed going to the casino, watching Law & Order and monthly phone conversations with her childhood friend who still lives in Karlsbad.Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Aloisia and Franz, her husband of 50 years, Johnnie B., and her oldest son, Werner.She is survived by her children, Doris, Lillie (Juan), George (Ginger), Johnnie, and Monika (Garry), seen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Anna also leaves to mourn her brother-in-law, William Powell (Lillie), and a host of nieces and nephews, both here and in Germany.Anna was one of a kind and there are no words to say or describe just how much she was treasured, and what a powerful influence she was and will always continue to be in the lives of her family and all who knew and loved her.A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, for family only. Friends may view by way of live stream at the funeral home's web site below. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services,Burlington