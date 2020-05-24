|
|
Anna M. Litke of Palmyra, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 98.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Nov. 20, 1921.
Anna was the Palmyra, N.J. Police Department's first female crossing guard. She worked at the 5 & 10 in Palmyra, at Singer's Sewing and was a seamstress to many.
When the family moved to Palmyra in 1952, Anna joined Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful servant for all of these many years; she served as Council President, was a longtime member of the WELCA circles and many different committees and groups.
Anna was a Den Mother to Palmyra's Boy Scout Troop #9 with her son, Walt. She was very involved with the Palmyra Fire Department, serving on the Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She loved to travel and spend time with all of her grandchildren.
Anna spent the last six years residing at Riverview Estates, where she was again very involved, working with the Residents' Council, welcoming new residents, playing pinochle with her neighbors and socializing with all of the residents and staff.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline and Erwin, her husband, Walter, her son, Walt, and her brothers, Bob and Sam.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marge; her foster daughters, Jay Bevis (Steve) and Sherry Bumm; her grandchildren, Karin Kane (Kevin), Suzanne Parker (Brian), George Bevis and Chris Bumm (Liz); great-grandchildren, Kaylyn (Mick), Jennifer, Patrick, David (Leona), and Nico; great- great-grandsons, Jackson and Liam; and her sisters- in-law, Mary and Helen. Anna is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many, many family and church friends.
The family wishes to thank the Staff at Riverview Estates for the loving care they provided to Anna.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, services and interment at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, Pa. will be held privately. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anna's name can be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020