Anna M. Scafidi, 86, of Cinnaminson, N.J. died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice, just 19 days after losing her beloved husband, Tony (Anthony M. Scafidi). Anne's three daughters were by her side.
Anne was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to George Palmishon and Antonina "Lena" Torre. She graduated from Olney High School.
Anne's life really started when she married Tony on Nov. 20, 1954. They celebrated 65 years of marriage shortly before Tony's death.
Anne is survived by her devoted daughters, Terri Scafidi, Lisa Kemble (Tom), and Ann Marie Fleming (Phil). She was the beloved grandmother of Jake and Jillian Kemble, and Stephen and Evan Fleming.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Following the visitation, a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately by the family at a later date.
To share your fondest memories of Anna, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Anna's name to Samaritan Hospice-Voorhees, samaritannj.org.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 19, 2019