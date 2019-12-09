|
|
Anna Marie "Nancy" (Dougherty) Brennan of Delran passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was 90.
Nancy was the beloved wife of the late James Joseph "Bud" Brennan Jr. for 67 years before his passing in August 2015.
She was the loving mother of James "Jay" III (Joyce), Terrence "Terry" (Kimberly), Timothy, and Carol Anne; dear grandmother of James IV "Jamie" (Liza), Daniel (Mara), Beth Ann (Bob), Theresa (Conor), Kathleen (Chris), Cortney (Ed), Katie Jo (Jay), Alexis (Alex), Terrence James "TJ" (Blair), Shane (Vanessa), Jonathan (Kimmie), Heather, Michael, Kelly, Emma, Jackie, and the late Jeffrey; great-grandmother of James V, Joslyn, Cecilia, Brennan, Jillian, Anna, Ronan, Jojo, Bella, Rose, Thomas, Reese, Daulton, Lilly, Blake, Cayden, Bodhi, and Kane.
Relatives and friends of Nancy are invited to gather from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North. Her funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 4th St. and Linden Ave., Riverton. Interment will be private.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 9, 2019