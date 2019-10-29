Home

Kish Funeral Home - Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 359-1111
Anna Marie Mann

Anna Marie Mann Obituary
Anna Marie "Nancy" (Magan) Mann of Marlton, N.J. passed on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was 85.

Preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Lombardo, Nancy was the beloved wife of Edward T. Mann, and is also survived by her brother, Thomas E. Magan (Margaret), and her brothers-in-law, James J. Mann (Margaret) and James Lombardo. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 3 Lord Place, Marlton, NJ 08053. Interment will be in Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery, Mount Laurel.

Kish Funeral Home,

Broomall, Pa.

kishmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2019
