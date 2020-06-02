Anna (Schiff) McGarrity passed at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was 91.Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald McGarrity Sr., her parents, Anthony and Anna (Mikulos) Schiff, and her siblings, Anthony Jr., Joseph, Alexander "Toot," and Helen.Anna was born and raised in a home on 2nd Street, Roebling, Burlington County. The family later moved to Mansfield Township near Newbold Island.Anna met the love of her life, Donald, during a dance at the Pig and Whistle in Browns Mills, and were married in 1955. Hardworking, punctual, and dependable, Anna was employed by several area businesses including a Westinghouse lightbulb factory, an ammunitions plant in Burlington, and a spring factory in Roebling. She retired from Norelco in Hightstown.Upon arriving home after work, she would tend to all of her family's needs.Anna never got over the loss of her older brother, Anthony Jr., who was killed during a kamikaze attack off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. She named her daughter, Toni, in his honor.As the matriarch of the family, Anna could also be found in her kitchen preparing family favorites for all to eat. Anna loved animals, especially elephants, kittens and puppies. She held a special place in her heart for their many companion animals throughout the years including Golden Retrievers, Zimmie and Bud.Anna is survived by her son, Donald McGarrity Jr. ("Duke") and his girlfriend, Julie Petix; her daughter, Toni Lynn McCay and her husband, Christopher; grandsons, Jason and Kyle; great-grandson, Dominick; niece, Tina Tucker, her husband Derrick, and their children Quintara, Tianna, and Derrick Jr.; Rudy the cat; and special friends, Jeannie and Pedro Alvarado, Jeremy and Preeti Stieber, Kay Danzella, and Ernest Schumann. Anna will be missed by her many friends at the Joan Notte Hair Salon in Hamilton and Tootie's Restaurant in New Egypt.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animals in Distress, 720 Edinburg Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, or to a veterans or animal welfare organization of your choice.The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, 40 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown City, N.J. under the supervision of Robert Pecht. An 11 a.m. service will be held by Deacon Thomas Shea of Mother of the Church Parish. Anna will be laid to rest with her husband at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Arneytown, N.J.Robert Pecht,Bordentown Home for Funerals