Anna McKnight

Most knew her as St. Ann: to her everyone was family and strangers would soon be her friends. As a mom she expected much from her children: no matter how good they were she wanted them to improve. And she was always quick with a one liner that would bring a smile to your face and make you burst out in laughter.
Ann went all out for the holidays; her home always decorated to the max. But she took Christmas to another level: her card list included every soul she'd ever known and she had a present for everyone, an entire room of her house was stacked floor to ceiling. She even had spare wrapped gifts marked boy and girl just in case someone showed up unexpectedly. Maybe it was because she was a kid at heart; no one was more fun in the toy store.
Earlier years found her working for the IRS, a pioneering employee who learned to program their computers. But she found her real calling in her later years; as a grandmother she was spoiler in chief. Ann lived a complete life, but she was unfortunately unable to make the two events she wanted to be a part of most: grandson Kevin's graduation and grandson Dillon's wedding.
She'd meet a guy in a bar while she was acting as designated driver for her friends. Turns out he owned it. She and the late James would marry and raise their family in Riverside. They were blessed with three children: Rob (Jillian), Shamus and Jaime. Ann is survived by her grandchildren, Justin, Dillon and Kevin, her siblings, Debbie Thompson (Greg), Patty Conway (John), Gertrude Dawes and Joey Jervis, and her dog, Atom.
Come celebrate 66 great years from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be an 11 a.m. service.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
) will be appreciated.
