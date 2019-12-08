Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Muschal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Muschal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Muschal Obituary
Anna Muschal of Bordentown passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 69.

Born in Trenton, she was a lifelong area resident, residing in Bordentown for many years. Anna also worked as a Travel Agent for AAA in Robbinsville.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Daughter of the late Peter J. and Anna Czehut Muschal, and sister of the late Anton Muschal, she is survived by a many of her cousins and their families.

Relatives and friends may attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Buklad-Merlinio Yardville Memorial Home, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road, Yardville, N.J. A brief prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. at the memorial chapel with local clergy officiating. Burial of cremains will immediately follow in Bordentown Cemetery.

Buklad Merlinio Yarville Memorial Home,

Trenton, N.J.

www.bukladmemorialhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -