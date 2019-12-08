|
|
Anna Muschal of Bordentown passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 69.
Born in Trenton, she was a lifelong area resident, residing in Bordentown for many years. Anna also worked as a Travel Agent for AAA in Robbinsville.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Daughter of the late Peter J. and Anna Czehut Muschal, and sister of the late Anton Muschal, she is survived by a many of her cousins and their families.
Relatives and friends may attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Buklad-Merlinio Yardville Memorial Home, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road, Yardville, N.J. A brief prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. at the memorial chapel with local clergy officiating. Burial of cremains will immediately follow in Bordentown Cemetery.
Buklad Merlinio Yarville Memorial Home,
Trenton, N.J.
www.bukladmemorialhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019