|
|
Anna Muschal of Bordentown passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 69.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Anna was a lifelong resident of Bordentown. She was a proud graduate of Lynchburg College and a supportive member of the Republican party in her area. She was employed as a travel agent for AAA in Robbinsville for many years and was a world-wide traveler.
Daughter of the late Peter J. and Anna Czehut Muschal, and sister of the late Anton Muschal, Anna is survived by many loving cousins and wonderful friends. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Buklad-Merlino Yardville Memorial Home, 30 Yardville-Allentown Road, Yardville, N.J. A brief prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Yardville Memorial Home with local clergy officiating. Burial of cremains will immediately follow in Bordentown Cemetery.
In addition, on Sunday, Dec. 22, there will be a brief service held after Liturgy (approximately 11:30 a.m.) at St. Vladimir's Russian Orthodox Church, 812 Grand Street, Trenton, N.J. in the Muschal family's memory. Anyone interested in attending is cordially invited to do so.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mercer Street Friends, 151 Mercer St., Trenton, NJ 08611-1799; Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK), 72½ Escher St., P.O. Box 872, Trenton, NJ 08605-0872; the South Jersey Food Bank, 1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110; or the in Anna's name.
Buklad Merlinio Yarville Memorial Home,
Trenton, N.J.
www.bukladmemorialhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019