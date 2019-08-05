Home

Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
Anna R. Sangillo

Anna R. Sangillo Obituary
Anna R. Sangillo of Mount Laurel, N.J. died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was 93.

Anna was the beloved wife of the late Mario Sangillo; the loving mother of Stephen M. Sangillo (the late Carolyn) of Mount Laurel, Mario Sangillo (Cathy) of Harrisburg, Pa., Lorraine Sangillo Marshall (Frederick) of Norwood, N.J. and Michael Sangillo (Judy) of Bethesda, Md.; the devoted grandmother of Stephen, Joseph, Laura, Jeffrey, Katie, Michael, David, Hannah, Abbi, Allison, Gregory and Elizabeth; and dear great grandmother of eight.

The viewing will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Music Ministry of Christ Our Light Church at the above address.

Please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schetter Funeral Home,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.schetterfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 5, 2019
