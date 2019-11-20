Home

MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Anne Bokeko
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church
40 Jackson Rd.
Medford, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church
40 Jackson Rd.
Medford, NJ
Anne A. Bokeko


1923 - 2019
Anne A. Bokeko Obituary
Anne A. Bokeko of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 96.

Born in Landsford, Pa., Anne resided in Medford since 1980. She was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R. C. Church in Medford, and worked as a Cafeteria Manager at St. Mary of the Lakes School.

Anne was a member of the Pinelands Young at Heart Club in Tabernacle, N.J., and enjoyed shopping and reading cook books and magazines. She loved to send cards to her family and friends for all occasions. Her joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandson and great grandchildren.

Wife of the late Angelo Bokeko, she is survived by her son and daughter, Tony Bokeko and Terry Johnson; her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Mike Jacobbski; her grandson and his wife, Scott and Carrie Athey; two great grandchildren, Kayla and Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J. The viewing will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary of the Lakes R. C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, N.J., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery at Historic Medford Village.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019
