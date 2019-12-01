|
|
On Nov. 27, 2019; Anne passed away at home in the care of her loving son Michael and daughter Susan in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at age 91.
Born on Dec. 27, 1927 in Camden, N.J.; she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Biancone.
Anne is survived by four children; Michael, Susan, Gloria Clauss (Kurt), and Nancy Krippel (Richard) and six grandchildren; Erik, Mark, Eric, Christopher, Julie, and Taylor.
Anne married the love of her life, Robert on June 12, 1948 and was married for 57 years. They prospered for a number of years in business in Riverside, N.J.; where they raised their family.
In later years Anne worked as a travel agent and in retail sales. Upon retirement, Anne and Robert moved to Cape Coral, Fla., where they lived their dream until the passing of Robert in 2005. She then moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. where she resided with her son Michael.
Anne was a loving mother and later was affectionately referred to as "Granny" by her grandchildren. Anne had a zest for life including exotic travel with destinations as far as China, Ireland, and the Caribbean. She will be missed by her family and all those she touched throughout her life.
Donations may be made to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, S.C. 29440.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019