Anne Marie (Houser) Higgins of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was 86.
Anne was born Jan. 28, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Charles and Anna Houser. She grew up in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia with her three brothers and one sister, and was surrounded by several cousins with whom she remained very close throughout her life. She graduated from Gwynedd Mercy in Gwynedd Valley, Pa. and spent her career in accounting at Atlantic Richfield Oil, RCA and General Electric until her retirement in 1992.
Anne loved spending summers in Ocean City, N.J., which is where she met her husband, Jim, whom she married on Oct. 6, 1956. Anne and Jim moved to Cinnaminson in 1959, where Anne had remained for the past 60 years. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.
Anne was a talented pianist, an avid knitter and a lifelong passionate fan of the Philadelphia professional sports teams. In recent years, she found joy in spending time with her grandchildren in Ocean City, playing board games with her granddaughter and enjoying the company of her wonderful neighbors.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1967, and their son, Francis X. Higgins in 1976, as well as her parents and brothers.
She is survived by her sons, James and his wife, Mary (Paul), J. Michael and his wife, Theresa (Lee), Matthew, Timothy and his wife, Lori (Robins), and a daughter, Donna Certo. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Francis, James, Matthew, Aidan, Allison, Shane, Kelsey and Brooke Higgins, Anthony Certo and his wife, Nicole, James Certo, and James Frith, two great grandsons, Riley and Maddux Certo, her sister, Barbara (Bonnie), and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 8, 2019