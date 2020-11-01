Anne N. Holland, of Westampton, previously of Willingboro, passed away on October 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.Born in the Bronx, she grew up in Jackson Heights, N.Y. before moving to Willingboro, and has spent the last 19 years in Westampton, N.J. Anne was a graduate of St. Vincent Ferrer H.S., NYC, Class of 1957. She married William Holland, also of Jackson Heights, in 1962. Anne loved country music, traveling, and all things Irish. She was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Willingboro.Anne traveled with her husband extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe. She most recently visited Ireland in 2008 with her family. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.Anne was preceded in death by her parents Timothy and Anne (Keenan) Quinlan, and her husband of 50 years William M. Holland, she is survived by her children Anne Holland of Forth Worth, TX, Catherine and James Davenport of Blakeslee, Pa., and William Holland, Jr. of Westampton, N.J., her grandchildren Kaitlyn Eveland (Ray), Nicole Garner, Alexandra Davenport, Victoria Davenport, her great-granddaughter Palmer Eveland, her sister Patricia (Michael) Scarola, and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels 438 High St. Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 11 S. Sunset Rd. Willingboro, NJ 08046.Interment will be in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.Perinchief Chapels