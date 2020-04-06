Home

Dennison Funeral Home
Anne "Neeka" Napoli

Anne "Neeka" (Hogye) Napoli of Hendersonville, N.C., formerly of Florence, passed away into God's loving and eternal care Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Pacifica at Heritage Hills in Hendersonville. She was 100.

Born and raised in Florence, she was a lifelong resident of Florence, before moving to North Carolina in 2016, to be close to family.

While living in Florence, Neeka was a faithful member of the former St. Clares Catholic Church, and its Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a member of the Good Neighbor's and J.A.R. Senior Citizens Clubs, and formerly worked part-time for the Hackett-Reed furniture store in Florence.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Amerigo "Marty" Napoli; and sister, Mary Broh.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann Lamb (Michael) of Asheville, N.C.; and grandsons, Michael Lamb (Kaylene) of California, and Jeffrey Lamb (Andrea) of Maryland. She also leaves behind her greatgrandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Natalie, and Jeffery; and extended family and dear friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in Neeka's name may be sent to Make A Wish NJ, 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe NJ 08831.

Dennison Funeral Home,

Florence

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 6, 2020
