|
|
Anne T. (Gasparon) Gehin of Medford, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. She was 84.
Mrs. Gehin was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and had resided in Mount Ephraim, N.J. before moving to Medford in 1980. Anne really enjoyed gardening and cultivating flowers. She also liked going to the shore. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Anne was known for having a big heart, always putting others before herself. She was very special to everyone in her life, and she will always be remembered for her kindness and open hands to everyone.
Anne is survived by her beloved spouse of 50 years, Gerard; son, Paul; granddaughter, Paige Ann; sisters, Jean Wonsetler and Lois Beatty; brother, John Gasparon; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Cornew.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial, both at Saint Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055. Final disposition will be private.
Memorial donations in Anne's name may be made to the online at donate3.cancer.org.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 27, 2019