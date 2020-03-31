|
Anne Welsh of Burlington passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice in Mount Holly's Virtua Memorial Hospital. She was 82.
Born July 3, 1937, Anne was the daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret Welsh.
She was the owner and operator of Anne's Beauty Salon on Rt. 130 in Burlington until her retirement. The Salon provided her with great customers who became good friends and instilled lasting memories.
She also worked at Page Funeral Home as a Mortuary Hair Stylist for a few years.
Anne was a devout member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish (St. Paul's), where she attended Mass daily and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and Choir. She also was a member of the Burnt Cork Chorus.
Anne was preceded in death by her brothers, Theodore Welsh and Thomas Welsh, and her sisters, Winnie and Margaret.
She is survived by her brother, Albert Welsh (Judy), her loving niece, Carleen Smith (Richard) and many other nieces and nephews, plus great nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral but the family will plan a Celebration of Life Mass once the Pandemic Restrictions are lifted so that all who wish to comfort, reminisce and celebrate Anne's life may have the opportunity.
Donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
