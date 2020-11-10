1/
Annette L. Beckman-Horoski
Annette L. Beckman-Horoski of Hammonton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was 87.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Pearl Klabe.

Annette was the beloved wife of Anthony Horoski, the loving mother of Kenneth Beckman (Patricia) and Sheri Thomson, proud grandmother of Michelle (Ken), Jeffrey (Natalie), and Katie (Alex), and great- grandmother of Ethan. She was the dear sister of the late Chester Klabe Jr. (Rachel) and the late Richard Klabe, and cherished aunt of Cindy Robertson (Hal), Claudia Schoener (George), and Chris Klabe (Kim). She is also survived by her former son-in-law, Dale Thomson.

Annette was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and was a longtime resident of Mercer County, N.J. and Ocean City, N.J. before moving to Hammonton 13 years ago. She was a member of the Hammonton Canoe Club and organized many bus trips for the club. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society and former President of the NCO Wives Club at McGuire Air Force Base.

Cremation will be held privately. A graveside service and interment will take place at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
