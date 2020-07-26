Annie L. Clark of the Country Lakes section of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. She was 86.Born in Nashville, Tenn., Annie was a graduate of Southern Missionary College in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was a retired teacher at Highland View Academy in Hagerstown, Md., where she also was the Girls' Dean of the Dormitory. She had also served as a Church Elder and was currently a Head Deaconess at the Browns Mills Seventh Day Adventist Church.Annie loved to talk; she made friends easily. She was prolific with her creativity and was very artistic. She also enjoyed quilting.Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Cecil N. Clark of Smithsburg, Md., Annie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen Marie and Dan Davison of Browns Mills, her grandson, David March (Katelyn Wolfrom) and her granddaughter, Chelsea March. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Jensen (Edith), and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 4 p.m. Social distancing requirements will apply and a face covering must be worn to enter the building.The family is mindful of the current public health concerns, and encourages those who wish to share their love and respect to the family to watch a live stream of the memorial service on Facebook Live or by participating in the Zoom meeting of the service. The Zoom link will be available on the Monday before the service.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Meadow View Junior Academy, 241 Bordentown-Chesterfield Rd., Chesterfield, NJ 08515.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly