1/
Annie L. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie L. Clark of the Country Lakes section of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. She was 86.

Born in Nashville, Tenn., Annie was a graduate of Southern Missionary College in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was a retired teacher at Highland View Academy in Hagerstown, Md., where she also was the Girls' Dean of the Dormitory. She had also served as a Church Elder and was currently a Head Deaconess at the Browns Mills Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Annie loved to talk; she made friends easily. She was prolific with her creativity and was very artistic. She also enjoyed quilting.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Cecil N. Clark of Smithsburg, Md., Annie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen Marie and Dan Davison of Browns Mills, her grandson, David March (Katelyn Wolfrom) and her granddaughter, Chelsea March. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Jensen (Edith), and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 4 p.m. Social distancing requirements will apply and a face covering must be worn to enter the building.

The family is mindful of the current public health concerns, and encourages those who wish to share their love and respect to the family to watch a live stream of the memorial service on Facebook Live or by participating in the Zoom meeting of the service. The Zoom link will be available on the Monday before the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Meadow View Junior Academy, 241 Bordentown-Chesterfield Rd., Chesterfield, NJ 08515.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perinchief Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved