|
|
Anthony C. Portella Sr. of Palmyra passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was 71.
Born July 10, 1948 in Riverside, he was a lifetime area resident.
Anthony was a Vietnam veteran proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. He retired as a mechanical engineer with the Delair Group.
Anthony was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, where he taught in the CCD program and was active with the music group. He also was a member of the American Legion.
Dancing, fishing and trips to the casino were favorites of his, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was the beloved husband for 51 years to Kathy (Thress) Portella; the loving father of Stacey Brugler (Chris), Tara Jennings (Boodie), Anthony Portella Jr. (Kate) and Kathleen Portella; the cherished grandfather of Damien, Chloe, Kaleigh, Jase, Jaden, Bella and Eden; dear brother of Nicholas and Roland Portella; and stepson of Catherine Portella. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Angelina Portella, his grandparents, Roland Sr. and Edith Portella, and a grandson, Elias.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with his family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anthony's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, samaritannj.org, or the woundedwarriorproject.com
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home,
Maple Shade
marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 25, 2019