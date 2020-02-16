|
|
Anthony {Tony} Gennello June 8, 1925-Feb. 12, 2020.
Anthony passed away peacefully, after a life well lived and loved, surrounded by his devoted wife Rosemary and loving children. He was 94.
Born in Trenton N.J. to what became a large Italian family, Anthony became the patriarch of the family.
He grew up in Chambersburg Trenton and entered the US Navy at age 17. Returning home in 1946, he met his forever love Rosemary at the skating rink and was married in April 1948.
Settling in Bristol, Pa. as a metal worker at Kaiser Metals, they began their family with three sons. Later moving to Burlington, N.J. Tony and Rosemary had three more children. He worked at United Aero Products for many years until his transition to Int'l Election Systems where he later retired in 1986. Retirement was short lived, as the card shark became a dealer at Caesar's Casino in AC until 1987, when he officially retired to become a full time pop pop.
Tony loved to bowl and spent many years as a member of the 250 Bowling League. He also loved playing cards and after his retirement spent most of his time in the kitchen to the delight of all who knew him, creating his famous meatballs, vodka sauce, and pasta fagioli and many other specialties.
His greatest culinary claim to fame may be his 'red gold'...the 300 jarred tomatoes he would put up annually. From the farm to the finished product, he loved giving the jars to others throughout the year.
He always looked forward to his Outer Banks days with extended family. He could be found most mornings in the kitchen, chopping tomatoes for salsa or prepping for the mass feedings.
He would cruise the world with his beloved wife Rosemary, and enjoyed traveling abroad with family.
He is survived by his wife Rosemary {Law} of 71 years, son Michael and his wife Carole, son Jim and wife Barbara, son Joe and wife Rita, son Rick and wife Sandy, daughter Annette, and daughter Rosemary {Erkert} and husband Scott, as well as 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He leaves a true legacy of love to all of them.
Arrangements by Page Funeral Home Union St Burlington N.J. Viewing to be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Sat. Feb. 22, funeral mass at St Paul's Church Burlington N.J. at 11 a.m., and burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, SamaritanNJ.org.
Page Funeral Home
Burlington, N.J.
www.pagefuneralhome.come
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 16, 2020