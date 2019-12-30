|
Anthony J. Andrews of Tabernacle passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was 79.
Born in Philadelphia, Tony resided in Tabernacle since 1974. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He went on to earn his Ed.D. from Rutgers University. Tony retired as vice principal and school psychologist for the Winslow Township School Systems. He was an active parishioner at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, where he served as a cantor during Mass and with the compassion choir. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8733. Tony loved his motorcycle, a Suzuki Boulevard C50, and would often ride out to Batsto Village. He loved animals, listening to music, target shooting, and had many other interests. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his beloved wife and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol (Hesser) Andrews; his daughter, Michele Andrews; his son, David Andrews; his brother, Albert Andrews; his sister, Maryann Crescenz; six grandchildren, Ciarra, Jordan, Lucas, Nicole, Samantha, and Silvia; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Road, Tabernacle, N.J., where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 30, 2019