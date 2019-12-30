Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Anthony Andrews
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Eucharist
520 Medford Lakes Rd
Tabernacle, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Eucharist
520 Medford Lakes Rd
Tabernacle, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Andrews Obituary
Anthony J. Andrews of Tabernacle passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was 79.

Born in Philadelphia, Tony resided in Tabernacle since 1974. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He went on to earn his Ed.D. from Rutgers University. Tony retired as vice principal and school psychologist for the Winslow Township School Systems. He was an active parishioner at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, where he served as a cantor during Mass and with the compassion choir. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8733. Tony loved his motorcycle, a Suzuki Boulevard C50, and would often ride out to Batsto Village. He loved animals, listening to music, target shooting, and had many other interests. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his beloved wife and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol (Hesser) Andrews; his daughter, Michele Andrews; his son, David Andrews; his brother, Albert Andrews; his sister, Maryann Crescenz; six grandchildren, Ciarra, Jordan, Lucas, Nicole, Samantha, and Silvia; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Road, Tabernacle, N.J., where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -