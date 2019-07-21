Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Anthony L. Gomez Obituary
Anthony L. Gomez, longtime resident of Edgewater Park, N.J., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was 90.

Anthony L. Gomez was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Coney Island, N.Y. Anthony served 20 years in the U.S. Military. He spent more than 20 years as a federal police officer for the U.S. Government.

Anthony L. Gomez was the beloved husband of his late wife, Angela (Förmel) Gomez for 65 years until her death in 2014. Anthony was a loving father to his two children, Dolores V. Rich (Alfred) and Albert A. Gomez. He was a proud grandfather to Dawn M. Henderson (Kevin), Traci M. Rupp (Eric), and Alfred C. Rich (Erica), and a great-grandfather to Nicole, Kyle, Reece, and Olivia, and Karmen and Garett.

A private family interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, in Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.

To share your fondest memories of Anthony, please visit the web site listed below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019
