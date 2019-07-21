|
|
Anthony L. Gomez, longtime resident of Edgewater Park, N.J., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was 90.
Anthony L. Gomez was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Coney Island, N.Y. Anthony served 20 years in the U.S. Military. He spent more than 20 years as a federal police officer for the U.S. Government.
Anthony L. Gomez was the beloved husband of his late wife, Angela (Förmel) Gomez for 65 years until her death in 2014. Anthony was a loving father to his two children, Dolores V. Rich (Alfred) and Albert A. Gomez. He was a proud grandfather to Dawn M. Henderson (Kevin), Traci M. Rupp (Eric), and Alfred C. Rich (Erica), and a great-grandfather to Nicole, Kyle, Reece, and Olivia, and Karmen and Garett.
A private family interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, in Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019