Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Scafidi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. Scafidi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony M. Scafidi Obituary
Anthony M. Scafidi, 90, of Cinnaminson N.J., passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 28, 2019.

Anthony was born to Salvatore and Mary Scafidi on Oct. 20, 1929.

He graduated from Moorestown High School. Anthony served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War.

Anthony M. Scafidi is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Scafidi (Palmishon), his daughters Terri Scafidi, Lisa Kemble (Tom), and Ann Marie Fleming (Phil).

He was a proud grandfather of Jake & Jillian Kemble; Stephen & Evan Fleming.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memories of Anthony, please go to the website below.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Anthony's name to Samaritan Hospice https://Samaritannj.org.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -