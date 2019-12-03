|
Anthony M. Scafidi, 90, of Cinnaminson N.J., passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 28, 2019.
Anthony was born to Salvatore and Mary Scafidi on Oct. 20, 1929.
He graduated from Moorestown High School. Anthony served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War.
Anthony M. Scafidi is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Scafidi (Palmishon), his daughters Terri Scafidi, Lisa Kemble (Tom), and Ann Marie Fleming (Phil).
He was a proud grandfather of Jake & Jillian Kemble; Stephen & Evan Fleming.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memories of Anthony, please go to the website below.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Anthony's name to Samaritan Hospice https://Samaritannj.org.
