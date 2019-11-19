Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DaGrosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. DaGrosa Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony P. DaGrosa Sr. Obituary
Anthony Paul DaGrosa Sr. of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away Friday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was 82.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Anthony was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School and Drexel University. He was a longtime construction executive in the region with notable projects including Veterans Stadium, Garden State Park racetrack, Turning Stone Hotel and casino as well as most of the South Jersey Hospitals and Health Care Facilities. International projects included the Sea Land Port Facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the American Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

He was a member of the Moorestown First Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded by his wife of over 60 years, Janet, and his grandson, Anthony III.

He is survived by his children, Anthony Jr. (Kay), Pamela Cole (Philip), Scott (Karyn), and Karen Ejdys; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Courtney, Danielle, Rachel, Troy and Alina; great grandchildren, Grayson, Penelope and Flynn; many nieces and nephew; as well as his beloved companion, Muffy.

A memorial service will be held privately by the family at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in his name be made to Samaritan Hospice Voorhees, 265 Rt. 73, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, and N.O.R.D. (National Organization for Rare Disorders), Attn: Department 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -