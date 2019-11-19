|
Anthony Paul DaGrosa Sr. of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away Friday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Anthony was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School and Drexel University. He was a longtime construction executive in the region with notable projects including Veterans Stadium, Garden State Park racetrack, Turning Stone Hotel and casino as well as most of the South Jersey Hospitals and Health Care Facilities. International projects included the Sea Land Port Facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the American Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
He was a member of the Moorestown First Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded by his wife of over 60 years, Janet, and his grandson, Anthony III.
He is survived by his children, Anthony Jr. (Kay), Pamela Cole (Philip), Scott (Karyn), and Karen Ejdys; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Courtney, Danielle, Rachel, Troy and Alina; great grandchildren, Grayson, Penelope and Flynn; many nieces and nephew; as well as his beloved companion, Muffy.
A memorial service will be held privately by the family at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in his name be made to Samaritan Hospice Voorhees, 265 Rt. 73, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, and N.O.R.D. (National Organization for Rare Disorders), Attn: Department 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 19, 2019