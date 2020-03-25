|
Anthony "Tony" Perino, Sr., a lifelong Florence resident, passed away into God's loving and eternal care at home on March 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, adoring family, and faithful furry companion, Maya.
Tony was born on Sep. 15, 1929 to Ernest and Veta (Patane) Perino.
He attended Florence High School where he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Panaro. He often reminisced about the first time he saw her at her locker and fell in love. They married on January 8th, 1951 in Reno, NV.
Tony is a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War; and at Farkas Auto Body, he was best known as the body and engine man who could make any car look and run like new again. He personally built the family home and will be remembered as a man who could fix and build anything - a skill he proudly passed along to his sons.
A lifelong Giants fan, Tony loved boating, fishing, and crabbing at the Jersey shore with his family. They spent many hours aboard his boat, the "Miss Toni Jean" in the waters off Tuckerton. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by the family he loved - especially when food was involved. Whether presiding over Thanksgiving dinner, a heaping plate of spaghetti and crabs, or grilling his legendary lemon chicken ("baste from the bottom!"), he was happiest when he was feeding his family.
A great husband, a devoted father, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, Tony is survived by his wife of 69 years and seven children, Toni Jean (Robert) Semptimphelter, Donna (Mike) Ballas, Ernest (Lori), Kim (Stephen) Perino-Michael, Michele (Les) King, Michael (Lyson), and Tony (Patricia); also 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and cousins who also mourn his loss.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, (Ida) Mary Wainwright, and a brother, Louis.
Due to world circumstances beyond our control, services will be private. We understand your need to share our grief, and want you to know we feel the support and love we've received in these really difficult times. Please remember Dad in your own way, in the safety of your home, as we say our farewell on Friday, March 27, 2020. A live stream link will be available on dennisonfh.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Florence Twp Emergency Squad (711 Broad St, Florence, NJ 08518); or of South Jersey (3 Eves Dr, Suite #310, Marlton, NJ 08053); or Samaritan Hospice (5 Eves Dr. Suite #300, Marlton, NJ 08053).To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 25, 2020