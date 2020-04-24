Home

Antoinette Gray


1931 - 2020
Antoinette Gray Obituary
Antoinette (Canale) Gray of Columbus, N.J. passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Samaritan Center, Voorhees, N.J. She was 89.

Antoinette was born in Trenton, N.J., living most of her life in Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Virginia Canale, her beloved husband, David, and her siblings, Dominick, Mary, Lucy, and Christine.

Antoinette is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be held privately and interment will follow in Columbus Cemetery, Columbus.

Tributes and memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Huber-Moore Funeral Home,

Bordentown

www.huberfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2020
