Antonina "Nina" (Berges) Sarris passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home in Burlington, N.J. She was 89.
She was the beloved wife of Louis Sarris, and sister of Bill Berges and Helen Berges Patsaros. She was the cherished mother of Maria McGair (Gary) of Marlton, Nick Sarris of Bordentown, and Eleni Mastoris (Yianni) of Burlington; grandmother of Chris McGair, Nicholas Sarris, Andrew Sarris, Louie Mastoris, and Antonio Mastoris; great-grandmother of Athena Rose Sarris; and mother-in-law of Laura Sarris of Florence. She also was the aunt of Christina Haloulos, Michael Patsaros, and many nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. and Greece.
Nina was a lifelong resident of Burlington and a graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1947.
She married the love of her life on April 27, 1952, creating a love-filled home for their family in Burlington.
She had been employed by the N.J. State Police, at their headquarters in West Trenton for 18 ½ years in their Payroll and Medical units.
Throughout her life she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of N.J., Beverly Maqueda Chapter No. 275, Philoptochos Society, Inc., and the St. George Greek Orthodox Church and its choir.
She also belonged to the American Ellenes Society, Daughters of Penelope, Trenton Chapter, and was one of the founders of Knossos, a Cretan Society.
She was passionate about her role as a homemaker, and bringing her family together during the holidays through her cooking, including Greek desserts and food.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m., both at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1200 Klockner Rd., Hamilton Township, NJ 08619. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130 South, Burlington immediately following the funeral service.
Her family kindly requests that all contributions of sympathy be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Hamilton.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 5, 2019