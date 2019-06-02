Home

Services
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Obituary

Antonino Hubbs Obituary
Antonino "Tony" Hubbs passed away unexpectedly May 27, 2019, in his home in Chilhowie, Va. He was 57.

Tony grew up in Mount Holly, N.J., and earned quite a reputation. If you are wondering if you met him, you didn't-because you would definitely remember. Much to the surprise of many, Tony met his soulmate, settled down (a little), and raised a family. He planted roots in Maple Shade, N.J., and Delanco, N.J., before finding his true home in the mountains of Virginia. Over the years, he made hundreds of friends, played in a dozen bands, and made countless memories, many that should not be shared until the statute of limitations has expired. In his words, he grew older but never grew up.

Tony was a legend- a hopelessly romantic husband, a loving father, a devoted brother, the world's greatest Poppy, and one hell-of-a-friend. He enjoyed jam sessions in the basement, dozing off to the sounds of Turner Classic Movies, leaving "just because" love letters around the house, sharing his plethora of trivial knowledge, spending time with his girls, and playing pretend with his grandchildren. He left behind big shoes to fill as well as a garage full of his rummage sale treasures and a handful of DIY projects.

Tony is survived by his wife, Dawn, of 30 years; daughters, Kacie Brown (Dan), Jessica Hubbs (Jessica Mullins), and Jaimie Hubbs (Isaiah Downs); siblings, Frank, Rusty (Vicky Collins), and Rose Deaver; grandchildren, Vera and Colin; as well as many loving relatives.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mt. Holly, N.J. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. and burial to follow in Rosedales Memorial Park, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Milton Hershey School, Hershey, Pa.

Email condolences to the family at the web site listed below.

Ed Kaelin III

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019
