Antonio G. Pittman
Antonio G. Pittman of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was 32.

A celebration of his life for family only will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Christ Redeemer Church, 426 Pine Street, Mount Holly, N.J. Family and friends may do a walk through viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, July 17, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Masks must be worn.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
