Antonio J. De Brito Obituary
Antonio John De Brito of Delanco, N.J. passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was 97.

Antonio J. De Brito was the devoted husband for 63 years to Adella until her death in 2016. He was the caring father of Anthony, Mark, Lisa, Christina, and Daniel, and the proud grandfather of Anelia, Matthew, Nicholas, Jennifer, Luke, Celina, Clayton, Marley, and Nicholai along with two great-grandchildren.

Services for Antonio De Brito will be held privately by his family at a later date.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
