Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for Aphrodite Skarlatos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aphrodite "Betty" Skarlatos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aphrodite "Betty" Skarlatos Obituary
Aphrodite "Betty" (Lampros) Skarlatos of Delran passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was 84.

She was the devoted mother of Stephanie Leonard of Delran, Stavra Kalina (Glenn) of Mount Laurel, Sophia Skarlatos (Kenny Trout) of Delran and Nick Skarlatos (Barb) of Mount Laurel; the loving grandmother of Anjelica, Ashley, Alex, and Talia; great grandmother of Liam, Nora and Bobby; and dear sister of Becky Alexander. She is also survived by Speros Skarlatos and Glenda Rothwell.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St., Cherry Hill, N.J., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, N.J.

To share condolences with the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Murray Paradee Funeral Home,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aphrodite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now