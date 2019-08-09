|
|
Aphrodite "Betty" (Lampros) Skarlatos of Delran passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was 84.
She was the devoted mother of Stephanie Leonard of Delran, Stavra Kalina (Glenn) of Mount Laurel, Sophia Skarlatos (Kenny Trout) of Delran and Nick Skarlatos (Barb) of Mount Laurel; the loving grandmother of Anjelica, Ashley, Alex, and Talia; great grandmother of Liam, Nora and Bobby; and dear sister of Becky Alexander. She is also survived by Speros Skarlatos and Glenda Rothwell.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St., Cherry Hill, N.J., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, N.J.
To share condolences with the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Murray Paradee Funeral Home,
Cherry Hill, N.J.
www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 9, 2019