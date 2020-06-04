Arleane D. (Hancock) Howell of Culpeper, Va. left us suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 57.



She was born Sept. 16, 1962 in Madisonville, Va. to Samuel Dug Hancock and Martha (Johnson) Hancock.



Arleane graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School, where she met the love her of life, William Howell Jr. Life would take them on separate paths for a period of time, but were later rejoined and married on Aug. 2, 2003.



Arleane had a flare for style and fashion, which led her to attend Wilford Beauty Academy after high school. Upon graduation, she began employment at Grim Industries, where she excelled in the electronic field. Arleane's career path would lead her to work for Sprint, spending many years again in the electronic industry. With her love of fashion, Arleane held a part time job at Fashion Bug.



Arleane accepted God at a young age. She was a member of, and Baptized at Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly until the time she relocated to Culpeper, Va. At the time of her relocation, Arleane became a member at the Free Union Baptist Church.



Arleane was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Dug Hancock.



She is survived by her loving and faithful husband, William Howell Jr. of Culpeper, Va.; her mother, Martha (Johnson) Hancock; brother, Samuel Brian (Kira); stepchildren, William E. Howell and Dreanea Howell; four step-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who she thought of as family.



Her Life Celebration services will be held privately for the family. Family and friends may participate in a walk through viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. All attendees must wear a mask to enter walk through.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



