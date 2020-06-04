Arleane Diane (Hancock) Howell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arleane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arleane D. (Hancock) Howell of Culpeper, Va. left us suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 57.

She was born Sept. 16, 1962 in Madisonville, Va. to Samuel Dug Hancock and Martha (Johnson) Hancock.

Arleane graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School, where she met the love her of life, William Howell Jr. Life would take them on separate paths for a period of time, but were later rejoined and married on Aug. 2, 2003.

Arleane had a flare for style and fashion, which led her to attend Wilford Beauty Academy after high school. Upon graduation, she began employment at Grim Industries, where she excelled in the electronic field. Arleane's career path would lead her to work for Sprint, spending many years again in the electronic industry. With her love of fashion, Arleane held a part time job at Fashion Bug.

Arleane accepted God at a young age. She was a member of, and Baptized at Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly until the time she relocated to Culpeper, Va. At the time of her relocation, Arleane became a member at the Free Union Baptist Church.

Arleane was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Dug Hancock.

She is survived by her loving and faithful husband, William Howell Jr. of Culpeper, Va.; her mother, Martha (Johnson) Hancock; brother, Samuel Brian (Kira); stepchildren, William E. Howell and Dreanea Howell; four step-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who she thought of as family.

Her Life Celebration services will be held privately for the family. Family and friends may participate in a walk through viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. All attendees must wear a mask to enter walk through.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved