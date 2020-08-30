1/
Arlene E. Phillips
Arlene Ellen Phillips, age 75 years, of Burlington City, formerly of Riverside and Edgewater Park.

She was a graduate of Riverside High School and attended Pierce Business School in Philadelphia.

Arlene was the retired owner of The Book Shop in Riverside. She was a member of the Covent Presbyterian Church, Cinnaminson. She loved people, had many friends and was a very warm and sharing person.

Daughter of the late James & Helen Phillips.

Beloved sister of Judith A. Phillips of Willingboro.

There will be a viewing and visitation with social distancing for Arlene 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside where her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by her Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken.

The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303-305 Bridgeboro St.,

Riverside.

Stephen Lankenau, Director

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
