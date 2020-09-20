Arlene S. Larrier passed on suddenly after a lengthy illness. She has departed this world for a better place, and will be severely missed by all who knew her.Born Sept. 12, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa., she grew up there and was a graduate of South Philladelphia High School, Class of 1965. She also attended Business Machines School in Philadelphia, and was soon employed by Spiegles Department store. She also worked for the Burlington County Times as a paper stuffer from 1985 to 1992. After leaving the BCT, she then studied and took training to became a certified home health care aide in 1993, working for Visiting Home Health Care. She retired in 2000.After moving from Collingswood, N.J. to Willingboro in 1978, Arlene had been a devoted member of St. Paul's Methodist Church on Levitt Blvd., devoting her time and services to their Member Care committee.She had always shown herself to be outgoing, loyal, honest and always truthful. She was a devoted mother, housewife and friend.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ricardo B. Larrier, her son, Ricardo B. Larrier Jr. and his wife, Savanna, grandchildren, Ricardo B. Larrier III, Isabella Collette Larrier, Garell Jackson, and Alora Jackson, and her brother, Authur Brown.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home, 212 Levitt Parkway, Willingboro, N.J., where relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arlene Larrier, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home,212 Levitt ParkwayWillingboro