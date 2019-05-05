|
|
Arthur B. O'Connor Jr. of Marlton, N.J., and formerly of Willingboro, N.J., and Spring Hill, Fla., passed away peacefully April 30, 2019. He was 86.
He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Kievitt O'Connor; father of Kathleen Rosenzweig (David), Peggy Nelson (Miles) and Cheryl Parker (Jonathan); grandfather of six, Lisa, Kelly, Emily, Alex, Morgan and Jameson; and brother of Maureen Graney and the late Michael O'Connor.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. May 13, at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton, N.J. Memorial Mass will follow 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or a .
