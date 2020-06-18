Arthur Reynolds Crawford, Jr., of Willingboro, N.J. passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



He was born in Ellenton, South Carolina. As a young child, he moved to Savannah and was educated in the Savannah Georgia School System. He graduated from Cuyler Beach High School in 1948.



Immediately after high school, Arthur joined the United States Army retiring with 21 years of honorable service. Sergeant Crawford received the Bronze Star Medal and was also awarded the Expert Rifleman Medal. During his time in the service, he learned to speak several languages including Vietnamese.



In 1954, he married the love of his life Bernice Elizabeth, who preceded him in death 18 months ago. From this loving relationship, they had four children: two sons, Maurice and Dennis and two daughters, Michelle and Linda. Maurice preceded him in death.



After the family moved to Willingboro, N.J., Brother Crawford accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and the family began attending Delaware Valley Baptist Church. Then in 1975, he joined Bethel A.M.E. Church in Beverly, New Jersey. He was a great man of faith and served faithfully in various ministries: Pastor's Aide; Steward; Sunday School Teacher and Lay Speaker.



Private Life Celebration services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Family and friends may do a walk through view on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5 p.m. until time 8 p.m. at The Faith Deliverance Worship Center, 1304 N. Rt. 130, Burlington, NJ Interment: Monday, at The BGWCD Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.



TL Hutton Family & Friends



Funeral Services,



Burlington, N.J.



