Arthur W. Carmichael died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home in Cherry Hill, N.J. after a long battle with cardiac complications. He was 95.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his beloved wife, Evelyn; his daughter, Donna Carmichael-Hamilton by his first wife, Emma; son-in-law, Richard Hamilton; his brother, Salem Akbor (Hanah); in-laws, Robert Rangeet (Cecelyn), Marvin C. Harris (Mary), Delroy Parague, Heather Barnes, Carol Evans and Marcia Logan; and three stepchildren, Wendy Clarke, Andrew Tummings, and Dr. David Tummings (Valerie). He also leaves behind his grandson, Craig Carmichael Hamilton, and several nieces, nephews and step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Arthur was a veteran of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart, and most recently the Congressional Gold Medal for being one of the first black Marines in Montford Point. He also received other countless commendations for his dedication and bravery in the military.
He grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the youngest of five sons born to Major Carmichael and Clemmie H. Carmichael. Preceding him in death are his mother, father, his first wife, Emma B. Carmichael, and his three brothers, Charles, William and Roy Carmichael.
Arthur attended Avondale H.S. and Austin H.S. At the age of 17 years old, Arthur joined the U.S. Navy for several months, but he wanted something more rigorous, so he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was one of the original Montford Point Marines, one of the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps in Jacksonville, N.C. He fought in WWII as a member of the United States Marines. Then he transferred to the U.S. Army where he fought in the Korean Conflict; and completed two tours in Vietnam.
He learned to work very hard in the military. His success in life can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural leadership ability. His attention to detail was legendary. He took pride in the fact that he fought strong and hard for his country, the United States of America. Arthur retired from the military on Feb. 29, 1976 after 33 years of total service. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the military never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Costantino Funeral Home, 231 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019